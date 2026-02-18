Home » Consultation open for the upgrade of Bernborough Avenue Reserve
,

Consultation open for the upgrade of Bernborough Avenue Reserve

Cranbourne West residents are invited to have their say on plans to refresh Bernborough Avenue Reserve. The proposed district playground renewal aims to make the reserve more welcoming, enjoyable and better suited to the needs of local families and park users. Council is seeking feedback…

More News

    Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…

    Lions reach the pointy end

    PAKENHAM BOWLS SATURDAY The 14th and final home and away round of the 2025/26 Weekend Pennant season was played last Saturday. Pakenham One (Div 1), seventh on the ladder, had…

    60 Years of Commitment to School Reunion

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533871 The Killester College class of 1966 recently celebrated their 60th reunion, showcasing a long-term commitment to the decades of reunion. The group, made-up…

    Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…

    Casey Pushes statewide gambling reform through MAV

    The City of Casey has unanimously voted to submit a notice of motion to Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), calling on the State Government to consider reforms to reduce impacts…