A Cranbourne family who just moved into the area says they feel unsafe returning home after a burglary suspect was granted bail within a day, with police refusing to provide basic details about the alleged offender. Resident Eklavya Datta said he was “extremely disappointed” after…
‘Extremely disappointed’: Cranbourne victim slams quick bail
Digital Editions
-
Hampton Park waste plan hits home
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton…