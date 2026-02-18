A 20-year-old man was left fighting for life after being allegedly stabbed by an unknown group of males in a Noble Park carpark. Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the incident off Memorial Drive about 10pm on Wednesday 18 February. The Narre Warren South man…
Man hospitalised after carpark stabbing
