Local MP Jason Wood has been dumped from the new shadow ministry as Angus Taylor takes the reins of the party in a tumultuous week for the Liberals. The almost 20-year MP for La Trobe was shadow minister for international development and Pacific Island affairs…
No bad blood for local MP dumped from shadow ministry
Man hospitalised after carpark stabbing
A 20-year-old man was left fighting for life after being allegedly stabbed by an unknown group of males in a Noble Park carpark. Greater Dandenong…