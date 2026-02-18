Home » Robbers target jewellery stores, Berwick man taken to hospital
Robbers target jewellery stores, Berwick man taken to hospital

Two jewellery stores were targeted on Tuesday 17 February causing a Berwick man to be taken to hospital following a violent encounter. Police responded to reports of three masked males armed with hammers and bats entering a Berwick jewellers on High Street in Berwick about…

    End is nigh for Hallam Rd tip

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 348748 The controversial Hallam Road landfill in Hampton Park will reportedly be closed to municipal waste as soon as 30 June 2027 – but…

    ‘Extremely disappointed’: Cranbourne victim slams quick bail

    A Cranbourne family who just moved into the area says they feel unsafe returning home after a burglary suspect was granted bail within a day, with police refusing to provide…

    Animal shelters offer $50 to boost cat adoption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 220850 Animal shelters have joined forces to combat decreased adoption rates ahead of an already “demanding” cat and kitten season. The state-wide, ‘Mission Adoptable’,…

    Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…

    Lions reach the pointy end

    PAKENHAM BOWLS SATURDAY The 14th and final home and away round of the 2025/26 Weekend Pennant season was played last Saturday. Pakenham One (Div 1), seventh on the ladder, had…

    60 Years of Commitment to School Reunion

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533871 The Killester College class of 1966 recently celebrated their 60th reunion, showcasing a long-term commitment to the decades of reunion. The group, made-up…

    Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…

    Casey Pushes statewide gambling reform through MAV

    The City of Casey has unanimously voted to submit a notice of motion to Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), calling on the State Government to consider reforms to reduce impacts…

    Seagulls legends honoured

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533225 **One of the most awesome things you’ll see in local sport is the new mural on the wall of the TOORADIN Sports Club.…

    Pearcedale Shopping Centre parking plan sparks backlash

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534765 A proposed upgrade of the Pearcedale Village Shopping Centre has sparked strong local opposition, with residents raising concerns over the introduction of 90-degree…