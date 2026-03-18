Protest group Save Berwick Springs Lake Name has critiqued Casey Council after it removed signs and placards in the estate which objected to the now gazetted name, Guru Nanak Lake. On Friday 6 March and Wednesday 11 March, residents of the estate say they witnessed…
Casey removes signs due to lack of permits
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Council approves independent review of rezoning proposal near toxic landfill
Casey Council has voted to request a State-appointed independent panel of experts to review written submissions following a developer’s proposal to rezone two parcels of…