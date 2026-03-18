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Clyde North trafficker caught in police sting

Police conduct had “significantly” contributed to a Clyde North man with an intellectual disability trafficking guns and cocaine to an undercover cop over an eight-month period, a judge has stated. Bilal Jussab Mpinganjira pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to offences including trafficking a…

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