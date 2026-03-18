Police conduct had “significantly” contributed to a Clyde North man with an intellectual disability trafficking guns and cocaine to an undercover cop over an eight-month period, a judge has stated. Bilal Jussab Mpinganjira pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to offences including trafficking a…
Clyde North trafficker caught in police sting
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Confucius Coops dialled in
**Mark Cooper is a genuine legend of country cricket, having won nine premierships as a leader at CARDINIA (3), KOOWEERUP (3), BEACONSFIELD (1), CRANBOURNE (1)…