Greater Dandenong councillors have clashed over the Federal Government’s withdrawal of $670,000 funding to the Taha Association Centre. Independent councillor Rhonda Garad began a report at a 16 March council meeting by acknowledging the Taha Association Centre’s valued service and role within the community, stating…
Crs clash over Taha funding
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Local football club breaks menstrual stigma
A local football club in Casey will soon be removing a major barrier to sport participation, becoming one of the first junior football clubs in…