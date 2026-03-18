Off-leash dogs and stray cats are among the pet gripes for Casey residents, according to Casey Council’s latest draft animal management plan. Community feedback also highlighted the state of dog parks – with calls for fencing, separation of small and large breeds and the need…
Education to fix pet gripes
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Confucius Coops dialled in
**Mark Cooper is a genuine legend of country cricket, having won nine premierships as a leader at CARDINIA (3), KOOWEERUP (3), BEACONSFIELD (1), CRANBOURNE (1)…