City of Casey has formally endorsed an updated development plan for Hampton Park Central, marking a significant step toward revitalising one of the municipality’s key activity centres. Unanimously adopted at the 17 March 2026 council meeting, the Draft Updated Hampton Park Central Development Plan will…
Hampton Park revamp endorsed
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Council approves independent review of rezoning proposal near toxic landfill
Casey Council has voted to request a State-appointed independent panel of experts to review written submissions following a developer’s proposal to rezone two parcels of…