Calls to reinstate a fund for growth areas such as Pakenham and Officer have been backed by a Labor MP, who says councils on the urban fringe need support to provide critical community infrastructure. Melton MP Steve McGhie, has appeared in a number of videos…
Labor MP calls to reinstate critical growth area fund
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Council approves independent review of rezoning proposal near toxic landfill
Casey Council has voted to request a State-appointed independent panel of experts to review written submissions following a developer’s proposal to rezone two parcels of…