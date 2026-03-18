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Local football club breaks menstrual stigma

A local football club in Casey will soon be removing a major barrier to sport participation, becoming one of the first junior football clubs in Victoria to install a menstrual product machines at its home ground. The Narre Warren North Foxes Junior Football Club has…

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