In a recent Australian Financial Review opinion piece, “There is nothing creative about AI not paying for news content”, Rod Sims made a point Australia cannot afford to ignore. Sims is now chair of The Superpower Institute and an Enterprise Professor at the Melbourne Institute…
The great AI content heist
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Casey removes signs due to lack of permits
Protest group Save Berwick Springs Lake Name has critiqued Casey Council after it removed signs and placards in the estate which objected to the now…