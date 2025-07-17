As part of Greater Dandenong Council’s review into its gambling issues, the council is set to lobby Victoria’s Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister to halt any new pokie machines in the municipality. At a 14 July council meeting, councillor Lana Formoso moved an amendment…
Council says ‘No’ to more gambling machines
-
Timber bollards part of Browns Rd safety revamp
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 488391 Timber bollards are being viewed as an imperfect solution for a roundabout trouble-spot in Browns Road, Noble Park…