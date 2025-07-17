Home » New Clyde CFA Station moves forward with $3 million plan

New Clyde CFA Station moves forward with $3 million plan

Clyde is a step closer to having a brand-new CFA Station, with a planning permit application lodged to Casey Council. The State Government has submitted an application for a nearly $3 million planning permit to develop a new Clyde CFA Station at 8 Ballarto Road….

Read more