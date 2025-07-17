Many locals gathered to mourn the passing of Pakenham’s Lynnete Elizabeth Stephenson (née Giles) OAM and to remember the immense contribution she made to scouting, church and the community at large. Residents from near and far filled the Cardinia Cultural Centre on Wednesday 9 July,…
Pakenham matriarch laid to rest
Timber bollards part of Browns Rd safety revamp
Timber bollards are being viewed as an imperfect solution for a roundabout trouble-spot in Browns Road, Noble Park…