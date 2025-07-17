Timber bollards are being viewed as an imperfect solution for a roundabout trouble-spot in Browns Road, Noble Park amid residents’ escalating safety concerns. The road is shared by residents, the trucks and semi-trailers from the nearby industrial zone, and is infamous for vehicles speeding, cutting…
Timber bollards part of Browns Rd safety revamp
-
Timber bollards part of Browns Rd safety revamp
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 488391 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 488391 Timber bollards are being viewed as an imperfect solution for a…