Home » Train disruptions during level-crossing works

Train disruptions during level-crossing works

Due to the Level Crossing Removal Project works, buses will replace trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines between Westall, Berwick, and Cranbourne from 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, to the last service on Sunday, July 20. Piling and utility relocation have begun on the…

Read more