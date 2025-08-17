Assistance for those struggling with bills, mortgages, and other financial issues will be coming to Hampton Park and its surrounds this September, as the Southeast Community Links’ Bring Your Bills day approaches. Another Bring Your Bills event was recently held in March and June this…
Assistance for financial hurdles
-
Melbourne Water backs Kingswood flood controls
Melbourne Water says it has “confirmed” its support for a modified development plan for the flood-prone former Kingswood Golf Course at Dingley Village. Chris Brace,…