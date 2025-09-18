Home » Drug-debt enforcer avoids deportation
,

Drug-debt enforcer avoids deportation

A man who bundled an alleged drug-debtee into a car in Cranbourne and demanded $1000 from parents for his safe release has seemingly avoided deportation. Christoper Pasi pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to false imprisonment and common-law assault. Pasi, 30, and with no…

Read more

  • Invincible Lions hoist cup

    Invincible Lions hoist cup

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 503008 The Invincibles. Pakenham’s under-18s have written their names into the history books at Toomuc Reserve by completing an…