A pest management strategy for the City of Casey is in the works, after calls for its development were unanimously passed during the September 16 council meeting. This issue is not new, however, with residents speaking to Star News in February 2024 and as recently…
Pest management crucial for Casey as rabbits run rampant
-
Pest management crucial for Casey as rabbits run rampant
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 388057 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 388057 A pest management strategy for the City of Casey is in…