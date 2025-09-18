Two men accused of killing a much-loved 26-year-old man in an allegedly targeted attack have faced court, one with an injured wrist and another withdrawing from drugs. Kwar Ater, 26, was shot on the corner of Elizabeth and Franklin streets, in Melbourne’s CBD, about 3.40am…
Two face court for murder after ‘amazing person’ shot
