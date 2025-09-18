Train services have resumed on the Pakenham Line between Dandenong and Berwick after an emergency services incident in Dandenong South about 6am this morning (19 September). Replacement buses ran between the stations until about 9am, with trains continuing to run between Flinders Street and Dandenong;…
UPDATE: Berwick-Dandenong trains resume after emergency incident
-
Pest management crucial for Casey as rabbits run rampant
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 388057 A pest management strategy for the City of Casey is in the works, after calls for its development…