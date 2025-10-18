Home » Less digital devices
,

Less digital devices

The state government is removing the requirement for parents to provide digital devices for primary school students. Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll announced that parents at Victorian Government primary schools will no longer need to buy a device for their children. Schools…

Read more

  • Fountain Gate machete attack investigated

    Fountain Gate machete attack investigated

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding two incidents at a shopping centre in Narre…