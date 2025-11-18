Berwick MP Brad Battin has been dumped from leadership of the Victorian Liberal Party after less than a year in the role, with Liberal colleagues electing the first woman ever to lead the party. A spill motion was brought to the party room Tuesday, and…
Battin loses leadership, replaced by first ever woman to lead Victorian Liberal Party
-
Concerns over using local infrastructure money elsewhere
The State Government is facing mounting criticism over a planning proposal that would allow Growth Areas Infrastructure Contribution (GAIC) funds to be spent on infrastructure…