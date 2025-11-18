The State Government is facing mounting criticism over a planning proposal that would allow Growth Areas Infrastructure Contribution (GAIC) funds to be spent on infrastructure outside those designated areas. Under the Planning and Environment Amendment (Better Decisions Made Faster) Bill 2025, which was introduced to…
Concerns over using local infrastructure money elsewhere
