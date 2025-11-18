Hampton Park Secondary College officially opened its new garden on Monday 17 November, a living classroom that blends hands-on learning, sustainability, and community partnership. Despite the weather, the mood was bright as the school community gathered for the opening ceremony. Principal Wayne Haworth told attendees…
New garden grows community at Hampton Park Secondary College
-
Magpies embark on new era
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495021 After just one season in the Southern netball competition Narre Warren has made the decision to move into…