A $200,000 Victorian Supreme Court penalty stemming from environmental offences at Cranbourne’s SBI landfill will be redirected into a major conservation project aimed at boosting habitat for the endangered Southern Brown Bandicoot. The funding, ordered by the Supreme Court following enforcement action by EPA Victoria…
$200k court‑ordered project to boost bandicoot habitat in Cranbourne
Man’s body found in Dandenong Creek
A man’s body has been located in Dandenong Creek, Dandenong early on Tuesday 20 January. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was…