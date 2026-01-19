A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and give back to the family. The Melburnian held one of the nine division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw…
Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto
