A Narre Warren man was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by two unknown offenders on a bus in the late evening of Wednesday 7 January. The Narre Warren man, who does not want to be named, told Star News that one of the men landed…
Narre Warren man assaulted on bus, says he no longer feels safe
Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto
A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and…