Soft-plastics recycling boost in South East

More than 16,000 tonnes of soft and hard-to-recycle plastics will be recycled each year at four sites including Pakenham and Dandenong. The State and Federal governments announced $3.5 million for the four projects through the Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF) on Monday 19 January. They include…

    The Big Sky shows no limit

    An unconventional build up has added further lustre to the dominant debut win of The Big Sky after the two-year-old son of Bivouac made a stunning first-up impression at Flemington…

    One win in whistling wind

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519208 CRANBOURNE BOWLS Saturday Pennant players returned to a tough day for bowls after the Christmas break; especially if bowlers play with small lightweight…

    Hallam Kalora Park fit and firing

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528964 Hallam Kalora Park made it five wins in a row against Berwick on the weekend in round 10 of Dandenong District Cricket Association…

    Panthers prowl then pause

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528966 Dandenong (6/242) will be playing for pride in the remaining three rounds of Vic Premier Cricket after failing to capitalise on a winning…

    Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

    Police intercepted a Narre Warren learner driver this morning after he was allegedly caught travelling over 220km/h in a 100km/h zone in Mulgrave. The 23-year old man was driving on…

    High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

    Two boys were arrested after allegedly speeding at more than 200 km/h in a stolen SUV on Friday 16 January. Police say they observed the white Mazda SUV driving erratically…

    Good Samaritan attacker charged

    A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault in a Beaconsfield shopping centre carpark last November that allegedly left a good Samaritan with a fractured eye socket.…

    Alleged speeding crash ends on Gazette office embankment

    Passers-by intervened as an alleged speeding car came to grief outside the Pakenham Gazette’s office just after 4pm on Friday 9 January. Witnesses said the dark green Holden swerved sharply…

    Young man stabbed in critical condition

    Another stabbing in Melbourne’s southeast has left a young man fighting for his life, as knife crime continues to rise. Emergency services were called to McGregor Road in Pakenham about…

    Suspicious fires hit abandoned Dandenong properties

    Emergency services responded to suspicious fire in another abandoned property in Dandenong. It is believed an abandoned house on Woodlee Street caught fire about 6.30am on Tuesday 13 January. Fire…