More than 16,000 tonnes of soft and hard-to-recycle plastics will be recycled each year at four sites including Pakenham and Dandenong. The State and Federal governments announced $3.5 million for the four projects through the Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF) on Monday 19 January. They include…
Soft-plastics recycling boost in South East
Digital Editions
-
Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto
A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and…