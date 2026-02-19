Home » Eight men jailed over global crime syndicate’s failed plot to traffic $1.7 billion worth of meth
,

Eight men jailed over global crime syndicate’s failed plot to traffic $1.7 billion worth of meth

Eight men have been imprisoned in Australia for a combined 95 years and seven months following an international investigation into an organised crime syndicate’s failed 2023 plot to traffic more than six tonnes of methamphetamine in bottles of canola oil. A New South Wales man, 27, is…

  • Another successful fest of Upper Beaconsfield

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534711 The Upper Beaconsfield Village Festival celebrated another year of community spirit and friendly competition. Held in perfect sunny…

  • No bad blood for local MP dumped from shadow ministry

    Local MP Jason Wood has been dumped from the new shadow ministry as Angus Taylor takes the reins of the party in a tumultuous week for the Liberals. The almost…

  • Man hospitalised after carpark stabbing

    A 20-year-old man was left fighting for life after being allegedly stabbed by an unknown group of males in a Noble Park carpark. Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the…

  • Consultation open for the upgrade of Bernborough Avenue Reserve

    Cranbourne West residents are invited to have their say on plans to refresh Bernborough Avenue Reserve. The proposed district playground renewal aims to make the reserve more welcoming, enjoyable and…

  • Yakkerboo excites in 50th year

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533858 Yakkerboo was welcomed into its 50th year with another successful celebration, bigger than ever. Drawing families and visitors for a weekend of celebration,…

  • Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

  • Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

  • End is nigh for Hallam Rd tip

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 348748 The controversial Hallam Road landfill in Hampton Park will reportedly be closed to municipal waste as soon as 30 June 2027 – but…

  • ‘Extremely disappointed’: Cranbourne victim slams quick bail

    A Cranbourne family who just moved into the area says they feel unsafe returning home after a burglary suspect was granted bail within a day, with police refusing to provide…

  • Animal shelters offer $50 to boost cat adoption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 220850 Animal shelters have joined forces to combat decreased adoption rates ahead of an already “demanding” cat and kitten season. The state-wide, ‘Mission Adoptable’,…

  • Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…