After almost three decades, there will no longer be a great procession of motorcycles and cars heading south every October, as the MotoGP will move from Phillip Island after this year, with the region losing a major economic driver. Dorna Sports will move the Australian…
MotoGP to leave Phillip Island, last race this year
Digital Editions
-
Camels suffer tough week
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532773 A week full of promise quickly turned to a tough pill to swallow for the Casey Cardinia Country…