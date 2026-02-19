Home » ‘Un-Australian’: Community leaders condemn ‘no good Muslims’ speech
‘Un-Australian’: Community leaders condemn ‘no good Muslims’ speech

South East leaders have condemned recent public remarks by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, suggesting there are “no good Muslims.” “Such statements are harmful and risk reinforcing stigma, exclusion, and division within our multicultural society,” Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley said. “We stand…

  • Camels suffer tough week

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532773 A week full of promise quickly turned to a tough pill to swallow for the Casey Cardinia Country…

  • Yakkerboo excites in 50th year

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533858 Yakkerboo was welcomed into its 50th year with another successful celebration, bigger than ever. Drawing families and visitors for a weekend of celebration,…

  • Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

  • Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

  • End is nigh for Hallam Rd tip

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 348748 The controversial Hallam Road landfill in Hampton Park will reportedly be closed to municipal waste as soon as 30 June 2027 – but…

  • ‘Extremely disappointed’: Cranbourne victim slams quick bail

    A Cranbourne family who just moved into the area says they feel unsafe returning home after a burglary suspect was granted bail within a day, with police refusing to provide…

  • Animal shelters offer $50 to boost cat adoption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 220850 Animal shelters have joined forces to combat decreased adoption rates ahead of an already “demanding” cat and kitten season. The state-wide, ‘Mission Adoptable’,…

  • Powers, premiers and poles

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 530014 BLAIR: Gday boys, we are back for another week of Let’s Talk Sport and we have plenty happening, so let’s get into it.…

  • Lions reach the pointy end

    PAKENHAM BOWLS SATURDAY The 14th and final home and away round of the 2025/26 Weekend Pennant season was played last Saturday. Pakenham One (Div 1), seventh on the ladder, had…

  • 60 Years of Commitment to School Reunion

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533871 The Killester College class of 1966 recently celebrated their 60th reunion, showcasing a long-term commitment to the decades of reunion. The group, made-up…

  • Casey Pushes statewide green streets expansion through MAV

    As part of the City of Casey’s membership with the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the council will be calling on a Green Streets initiative at the State Council meetings…