Families were treated to a spellbinding performance as Fezzie the Magician brought his enchanting tricks and playful charm to Emerald Library on July 14. The free event was part of Myli’s ‘fun-filled winter break” school holiday program, designed to entertain and inspire children and teens…
Creating magical moments
-
ECG opens new campus
Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham.…