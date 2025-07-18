Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham. The milestone event was honoured with a Welcome to Country performed by Josh West from the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal…
ECG opens new campus
-
ECG opens new campus
Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham.…