Home » Families flock to Inspire

Families flock to Inspire

Families turned out in large numbers for Inspire Early Learning Journey’s Open Day in Pakenham, enjoying a lively mix of activities, learning experiences, and family fun. The event featured a thrilling wildlife show by Reptile Encounters, where children had the chance to meet real-life reptiles…

Read more

  • ECG opens new campus

    ECG opens new campus

    Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham.…