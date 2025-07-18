Home » How AI can improve dementia detection

How AI can improve dementia detection

Researchers from the National Centre for Healthy Ageing (NCHA), a partnership between Monash University and Peninsula Health, have developed a novel method for improving dementia detection in hospitals by combining traditional methods with artificial intelligence (AI). Approximately 50 million people worldwide live with dementia, a…

    ECG opens new campus

    Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham.…