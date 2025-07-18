Springvale is set to sparkle this winter as the much-loved Springvale Snow Fest returns on Sunday 27 July 2025, transforming the heart of the city into a frosty playground of fun for all ages. Now in its 13th year, this free community event brings the…
Snow, slides and street food: Springvale Snow Fest returns bigger than ever
-
ECG opens new campus
Community College Gippsland (CCG) has officially launched a new senior campus for its independent school, ECG Secondary College, at the Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham.…