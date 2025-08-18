A 39-year-old man has died after being found with stab wounds in Dandenong on Tuesday 19 August. Homicide Squad detectives say “at this early stage” that the incident may have occurred at a nearby residence on Potter Street before the man fled on foot. He…
Homicide investigation: 39-year-old man fatally stabbed in Dandenong
