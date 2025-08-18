A criminology expert has emphasised that the current protections are appropriate, but also the risk of encouraging excessive force, and the possibility of escalating violence, amidst recent calls for a review of Victoria’s self-defence laws. Libertarian MP David Limbrick recently pushed for the Upper House…
Preserving life, criminologist backs appropriateness of self-defence laws
