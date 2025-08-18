Home » Repairs begin at Cardinia Life

Repairs begin at Cardinia Life

Cardinia Shire Council has confirmed repairs are underway at Cardinia Life following ongoing community complaints about cold pool water and changeroom temperatures. Concerns about the 25-metre pool and facilities sparked a petition last month, with residents highlighting how uncomfortable conditions were during winter. Cr Casey…

Read more

  • Dog attacks increase

    Dog attacks increase

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 The number of dog attacks has more than doubled across Cardinia Shire since before the pandemic, as revealed…