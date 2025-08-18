Cardinia Shire Council has confirmed repairs are underway at Cardinia Life following ongoing community complaints about cold pool water and changeroom temperatures. Concerns about the 25-metre pool and facilities sparked a petition last month, with residents highlighting how uncomfortable conditions were during winter. Cr Casey…
Repairs begin at Cardinia Life
-
Dog attacks increase
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 The number of dog attacks has more than doubled across Cardinia Shire since before the pandemic, as revealed…