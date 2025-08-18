A support staff member at Endeavour Hills Specialist School has been charged with child sexual abuse offences. Police confirmed that a 34-year-old Berwick woman was charged over alleged assaults against a teenager in Endeavour Hills between May and August this year. She was charged with…
Special school staffer charged with child sex abuse offences
