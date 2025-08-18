Five boys from Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia have been charged following series of alleged armed robberies across metropolitan Melbourne yesterday. Mill Park Divisional Response Unit officers have charged the teenagers allegedly armed with machetes, who entered a supermarket on Golden Banksia Drive in Officer and…
Teens charged with alleged armed robberies
-
Special school staffer charged with child sex abuse offences
A support staff member at Endeavour Hills Specialist School has been charged with child sexual abuse offences. Police confirmed that a 34-year-old Berwick woman was…