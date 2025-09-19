A Cranbourne North service station has failed in its attempt to be compensated for lost trade during major roadworks, after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) found its case had no legal foundation. APCO Service Stations Pty Ltd, which operates at 315 Narre Warren…
APCO’s $400k compensation claim denied by VCAT
Students bask in the Mitch Tambo effect
Students at Wooranna Park Primary School were stoked to meet legendary Aboriginal Australian singer Mitch Tambo this month. The school’s indoor court was vibrating with…