A 32-year-old driver has lost her licence and had her Nissan impounded in Mulgrave after an alleged blood-alcohol reading more than thrice the limit. Police say they received reports of a white Nissan Patrol driving erratically on Monash Freeway about 11.30pm on Friday 17 October….
‘Erratic’ drink-driver allegedly blows .160
-
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…