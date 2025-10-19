Two abandoned homes as part of the recently-sold St John of God Pinelodge Clinic in Dandenong have become a rubbish-strewn eyesore. Last year, the two dwellings at 2 and 4 Woodlee Street were sold off along with the clinic around the corner on Heatherton Road….
God-awful mess at Dandenong squathouses
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…