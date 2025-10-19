Two P-platers have had their vehicles impounded after being allegedly detected at high speed on Monash Freeway last weekend. A 20-year-old woman from Bonnie Brook was detected at 180 km/h, well over the 100 km/h speed limit, in Glen Waverley early on Sunday 19 October,…
P-platers’ cars impounded after alleged high speeds on Monash Fwy
-
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…