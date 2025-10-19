Home » Sandown racing assured despite Kanga resignation
Melbourne Racing Club’s plans for keeping Sandown racecourse open for racing are unchanged, despite the sudden departure of chair John Kanga. Over several years, MRC had sought to rezone the 112-hectare racecourse, releasing a proposal for a 7500-dwelling, 16,000-resident housing estate. However in an election…

