Some of Greater Dandenong’s most notorious intersections including the “mythical” ‘Spaghetti Junction’ in Springvale have been named as among the region’s most dangerous in an RACV survey. In its My Melbourne Road survey, road users picked the junction of Springvale, Police and Centre roads and…
Spaghetti junction tops dangerous list
-
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…